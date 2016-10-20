The Latest: Duterte, to Xi, hails 'springtime' in China ties

BEIJING — The Latest on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's meetings with top officials in China as part of a charm offensive (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has hailed a warming of relations with China as "springtime" as he thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping for his country's hospitality and said relations between the countries go back centuries.

Duterte says: "China has been a friend of the Philippines and the roots of our bonds are very deep and not easily severed."

"Even as we arrive in Beijing, close to winter, this is a springtime of our relationship."

Xi and Duterte's talks began after the Southeast Asian leader was greeted by Xi with full military honours at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of the ceremonial legislature in the heart of Beijing.

Duterte has walked a tightrope in trying to mend damaged relations with China while defending his country's claims in the disputed South China Sea.

___

12:30 p.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, remarked that this was the first meeting between the two leaders since ties began improving following Duterte's election.

Xi says: "This truly has milestone significance for China-Philippine relations."

In a reference to recent territorial tensions in the South China Sea, Xi said that "although we have weathered storms, the basis of our friendship and our desire for co-operation has not changed."

Xi also extended his sympathies to Duterte over the destruction caused by Typhoon Haima, which has killed at least four people in the northern Philippines.