The Latest: Jury deliberating homicide case

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Latest on a Flathead County homicide trial 2:15 p.m. (all times local):

The case of a Kalispell man charged with fatally stabbing another man in May is in the hands of the jury.

Closing arguments were held Thursday morning in the deliberate homicide trial of 29-year-old Robert Wittal.

Prosecutors argued Wittal killed 35-year-old Wade Rautio in his role as an enforcer for a drug dealer who believed Rautio stole from her.

Defence attorney Steve Scott said there was no physical evidence linking his client to the crime and that Wittal's three co-defendants are responsible for the murder.

Wittal testified that the others framed him for the murder.

9:30 a.m.

Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in the case of a Kalispell man charged with deliberate homicide in the drug-related stabbing death of another man whose body was left in a creek east of Creston.

Flathead County prosecutors presented testimony that 29-year-old Robert Wittal had sent a text message in which he threatened to slice the throat of 35-year-old Wade Rautio in late May, a day before Rautio was killed.

The Flathead Beacon reports (http://bit.ly/2emyIlz ) Wittal testified Wednesday that he was framed by his co-defendants, including Melisa Crone, who wanted contact information for a drug distributor that Wittal wouldn't give her.

Prosecutors allege Crone wanted Rautio harmed for stealing from her. Wittal testified he warned Rautio to leave town.

Crone and two others have pleaded not guilty to accountability to deliberate homicide in Rautio's death.

___