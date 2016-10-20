The Latest: Twitter says most debate tweets were about Trump

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

7:45 a.m.

Donald Trump has dominated the Twitter conversation surrounding the third and final presidential debate.

Twitter says that the Republican nominee was the subject of nearly 60 per cent of the tweets sent about the candidates.

The social media platform says the top tweeted moment was Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's discussion about treatment of women. The second most tweeted was Trump's refusal to say if he'll accept the results of the election should he lose.

According to Google Trends, the top issues researched were both candidates' stances on abortion, immigration and guns. It says people also googled the Clinton foundation, Trump's position on the Iraq war, and questions regarding Clinton's emails during her time as secretary of state.

___

3:45 a.m.

Threatening to upend a fundamental pillar of American democracy, Donald Trump refused to say he will accept the results of next month's election if he loses to Hillary Clinton. The Democratic nominee declared Trump's resistance "horrifying."

Trump had spent the days leading up to Wednesday's presidential debate warning voters that the election would be "rigged." Asked whether he would accept the outcome if Clinton emerges victorious, he said: "I will tell you at the time. I'll keep you in suspense."