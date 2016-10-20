Trump's 'bad hombres' draws jeers, Spanish lessons

PHOENIX — Donald Trump's utterance of "bad hombres" (OHM-brays) offended some people, who called it racially divisive.

Taylor Brandreth watched Wednesday's debate while visiting in Bradenton, Florida. He backed Trump in the primary in Virginia, where he works as a government consultant, but that was mainly to block Sen. Marco Rubio from clinching the GOP nomination. Now he's a Hillary Clinton supporter, and said Trump's use of the term was a taunt.

The Republican nominee said "bad hombres" are behind the U.S. drug epidemic and that he would kick them out.

Trump has worked to broaden his appeal to Hispanics.