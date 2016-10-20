Trump's 'bad hombres' draws jeers, Spanish lessons
PHOENIX — Donald Trump's utterance of "bad hombres" (OHM-brays) offended some people, who called it racially divisive.
Taylor Brandreth watched Wednesday's debate while visiting in Bradenton, Florida. He backed Trump in the primary in Virginia, where he works as a government consultant, but that was mainly to block Sen. Marco Rubio from clinching the GOP nomination. Now he's a Hillary Clinton supporter, and said Trump's use of the term was a taunt.
The Republican nominee said "bad hombres" are behind the U.S. drug epidemic and that he would kick them out.
Trump has worked to broaden his appeal to Hispanics.
Republican political commentator Ana Navarro offered Trump a Spanish lesson via Twitter. To some, it sounded like Trump said "hambres," (AHM-bray), which sounds like the Spanish word for "hungry."