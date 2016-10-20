UK sends warships to watch Russian ship in English Channel

LONDON — Britain is sending warships to monitor a Russian aircraft carrier group and other vessels as they sail through the North Sea and the English Channel.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said Thursday that the military will watch the vessels "every step of the way."

The aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and its task group are heading south from the Norwegian Sea toward the North Sea. The Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan sailed from Portsmouth to monitor the group.

The Royal Navy regularly shadows ships, and is being supported in this instance by the Royal Air Force.