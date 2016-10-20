UK sends warships to watch Russian ship in English Channel
LONDON — Britain is sending warships to monitor a Russian aircraft carrier group and other vessels as they sail through the North Sea and the English Channel.
The aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and its task group are heading south from the Norwegian Sea toward the North Sea. The Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan sailed from Portsmouth to monitor the group.
The Royal Navy regularly shadows ships, and is being supported in this instance by the Royal Air Force.
Meanwhile, the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon is due to sail to meet two Russian corvettes