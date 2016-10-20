UN experts say Saudi coalition violated law in Yemen attack

U.N. experts investigating the double bombing of a packed funeral hall in the rebel-held Yemeni capital on Oct. 8 are accusing the Saudi-led coalition of violating international humanitarian law by attacking civilians and later the wounded and medical personnel.

The panel of experts said preliminary information indicates that "the attack resulted in a disproportionately higher numbers of civilian casualties, when compared to military casualties, and that this could have been anticipated prior to the attack."

Over 100 people were killed and more than 500 injured.