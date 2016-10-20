Woman wrote about police killings before officer killed her

NEW YORK — A mentally ill New York woman shot and killed by police this week wrote an essay in 2012 expressing concerns about such shootings.

Deborah Danner called for "teaching law enforcement how to deal with the mentally ill in crisis" in her essay on living with schizophrenia.

Danner's lawyer says she gave the essay to him last year. The essay was first reported by The New York Times.

Police say a sergeant fatally shot the 66-year-old Danner on Tuesday in her Bronx apartment after she went at him with a baseball bat.