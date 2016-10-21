News / World

Appeals court to hear Arizona cross-border shooting case

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, a photo of Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was fatally shot by U.S. Border Patrol near the Mexico-U.S border, leans against a podium on a church altar during a memorial mass in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. The civil rights case against Agent Lonnie Swartz over the Rodriguez' death will go forward after U.S. District Court Judge Raner C. Collins denied a part of his motion to dismiss the case. (AP Photo/Valeria Fernandez, File)

PHOENIX — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in the civil case against a U.S. Border Patrol agent who killed a Mexican teen in a cross-border shooting in Arizona.

Friday's hearing will focus on whether people on foreign soil harmed by U.S. authorities have the right to sue in the United States.

The attorney for Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz argues that 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez was not protected by the U.S. Constitution because he was in Mexico when shot in October 2012.

Swartz opened fire from the U.S. side of the border.

He also faces a second-degree murder charge.

The U.S. Supreme Court next year will consider a similar case involving a Mexican teen shot by a Border Patrol agent at the Texas and Mexico border.

