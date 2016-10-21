Attack in Afghanistan killed Illinois solider, Oklahoma man

FAIRVIEW, Ill. — A U.S. soldier from Illinois and an Army civilian employee from Oklahoma have been identified as those killed in an attack this week in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, the Defence Department said.

Army Sgt. Douglas J. Riney, 26, of Fairview, Illinois, and Michael G. Sauro, 40, of McAlester, Oklahoma, died Thursday in Kabul of wounds received from encountering hostile enemy forces, the military said in a statement.

NATO and an Afghan official earlier said a man wearing an Afghan army uniform had killed a U.S. service member and an American civilian Wednesday in Kabul. NATO said another U.S. service member and two U.S. civilians were wounded in the attack. The Associated Press sent emails Friday to military officials seeking to confirm whether Riney and Sauro were the ones who died in that attack.

Riney entered active-duty service in July 2012 as a petroleum supply specialist, the military said. He had been assigned to the Support Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, since December 2012.

Riney earlier was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from July 2014 to February 2015 and deployed in June of this year in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. His awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal.