Calls for crackdown on anti-government extremists in Germany

BERLIN — German lawmakers have called for a crackdown on anti-government extremists after a police officer was killed by an adherent of the so-called Reich Citizens Movement.

The 32-year-old officer died a day after being shot in the Bavarian town of Georgensgmuend on Wednesday. Officials had ordered the 49-year-old shooter's hoard of firearms confiscated because he was deemed unfit to own them due to repeated clashes with authorities.

Conservative lawmaker Stephan Mayer said in an interview published Friday by the Berliner Zeitung daily that Germany's domestic intelligence should consider monitoring the Reich Citizens Movement, an extremist group that refuses to acknowledge the authority of the post-war Federal Republic of Germany.