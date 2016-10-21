Cameroon says at least 53 dead after crowded train derails

ESEKA, Cameroon — Cameroon's transport minister says at least 53 people have died after a train overloaded with passengers derailed along the route that links the country's two major cities.

Transport Minister Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo'o said the derailment Friday also injured at least 300 people. State radio is reporting that the crash occurred in Eseka, about two hours from the capital, Yaounde.

Journalists have been blocked from the scene by angry crowds.