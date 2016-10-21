News / World

Christie aide who sent 'traffic problems' email to testify

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Gov. Chris Christie's former Deputy Chief of Staff Bridget Anne Kelly, center, leaves Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse after a hearing, in Newark, N.J. Kelly, who prosecutors say sent the "time for some traffic problems" email that started the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal is set to testify in her own defense. Kelly is expected to take the stand later Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in federal court in Newark. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

NEWARK, N.J. — The former aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who prosecutors say sent the "time for some traffic problems" email that started the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal is set to testify in her own defence .

Bridget Kelly is expected to take the stand later Friday in federal court in Newark.

She was Christie's deputy chief of staff and is on trial along with a former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive whom prosecutors say launched the plot as revenge against a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse Christie.

Prosecutors say Kelly sent the email to David Wildstein, the self-described mastermind of the plot who has pleaded guilty and is the government's key witness.

Christie has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

