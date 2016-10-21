Congo security forces killed 48 protesters, UN report says

KINSHASA, Congo — The United Nations human rights office says Congo's security forces killed at least 48 people during anti-government opposition protests last month, using excessive force that also injured at least 140 people.

The U.N.'s rights office in Congo said in a report Friday that 53 people died in two days of violence, including four police officers. It also said security forces unlawfully arrested 299 civilians.

The government did not immediately comment on the report.

Opposition parties had called for the Sept. 19 demonstrations to protest the delay of elections, calling it an effort by President Joseph Kabila to hold onto power.