DA: Racist graffiti on historic black school no hate crime

ASHBURN, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says five teenagers have been charged with spray-painting racist graffiti on a 19th century schoolhouse that once served black children in northern Virginia.

The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2eeFEEx ) reported Friday that the four 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were charged this week with felony destruction of property, among other offences , after a review by prosecutors found the case does not qualify as a hate crime.

The graffiti included swastikas and references to "white power."