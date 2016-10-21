Ex-NSA worker accused of stealing secrets to stay in custody

BALTIMORE — A former National Security Agency contractor accused in a massive theft of classified information will remain in custody as prosecutors continue building a case against him, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite said Harold T. Martin III of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was a flight risk and stole government information over two decades that "enemies would love to explore."

Martin, a former U.S. Navy lieutenant, has been locked up since August, when FBI agents who searched his home and car found evidence of what prosecutors call a "breathtaking" theft of top secret government information.

His arrest comes three years after another former NSA contractor — Edward Snowden, who now lives in Russia — disclosed to journalists secret information about government surveillance programs.

Investigators found records dated from 1996 to 2016, seized dozens of computers and digital storage devices and, all told, recovered some 50 gigabytes of information — or enough to fill roughly 200 laptops.

Though authorities are still reviewing the records to determine the appropriate classification level, they say they've already found many that are clearly marked as classified — including one top secret email chain that appeared to have been printed off of Martin's government account.

The document contained handwritten notes on the back regarding the NSA's classified computer infrastructure and descriptions of classified technical operations.

Another classified document marked as "Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information" concerned "specific operational plans against a known enemy of the United States," the Justice Department alleged.

Martin was arrested around the same time federal officials acknowledged an investigation into a cyberleak of purported hacking tools used by the NSA. Those documents were leaked by a group calling itself the "Shadow Brokers," but there is nothing in court filings that explicitly connects Martin to that group.

A complaint unsealed earlier charged Martin with theft of government property and unauthorized removal and retention of classified materials. But the Justice Department has said it anticipates accusing Martin of additional crimes, including charges under the Espionage Act, which would carry far more severe penalties.

Martin's attorneys argued that he never intended to betray his country and does not pose a flight risk or danger to the community.

But prosecutors raised the prospect that Martin is or could be in touch with a foreign government that could offer him shelter. They said he has been communicating online in foreign languages, including Russian, and because of his knowledge of U.S. secrets "presents tremendous value" to any foreign power.