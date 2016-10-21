Ex-player says concussions are still widely underestimated

Martin was the keynote speaker Friday at the Ultimate Concussion Conference, a gathering of experts and policymakers in sports administration, law, education and health, including neuroscience and neuropsychology. About 80 people were expected for the three-day event.

The first speaker was Martin, who described the toll he has seen concussions take. Martin played defensive end for the New York Giants from 1975 to 1988, and he the consequences of concussions have many players from his era worrying about their health.