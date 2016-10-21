Flooding damages homes as storms sweep Pennsylvania; 1 dead

A series of storms hopscotched across western and central Pennsylvania overnight, turning roads into rivers, closing schools and damaging homes in communities as far as 150 miles apart. One death has been reported.

The (Lock Haven) Express reports a man was killed Thursday night in Clinton County when a tree crashed down on his home.

National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Evanego says winds there reached up to 100 mph.

WNEP-TV reports flash floods swept away two Sullivan County homes. Hundreds more have been damaged in Centre County.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Pennsylvania's National Guard to Lycoming County, where boat teams have helped residents.

Evanego says a line of storms repeatedly hit, bringing up to 7 inches of rain.