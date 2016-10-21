Goodyear christening 2nd airship in fleet replacing blimps

AKRON, Ohio — Goodyear is officially welcoming the second airship in the fleet replacing its famous blimps.

The replacements look much like their predecessors but aren't technically blimps because they have a fixed structure holding the balloon in place. They also are longer, have a third engine, make less noise and are more manoeuvrable .

The first new model, Wingfoot One, launched in 2014 and is based in Florida. Wingfoot Two already has been used for event coverage ahead of Friday's christening in Akron, Ohio.