NATO officer: cyberattacks complicate threats to alliance

BUCHAREST, Romania — A senior NATO officer says the addition of cyber warfare to traditional threats means the military alliance faces a 360-degree threat.

Rear Adm. Peter Gumataotao, the head of NATO Strategic Partnerships, said Friday there was "a complex environment and ambiguity we see today in the operational environment."

NATO leaders confirmed cyberspace as an official "operational domain" for alliance actions at the recent Warsaw summit, along with air, land and sea.

He said that talks at the summit in July about the different threats showed "the threat base is 360 degrees."

"It is clear all these domains in the 21st centuries are interconnected. Cyber covers all these domains," Gumataotao told The Associated Press.