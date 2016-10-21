Ohio is moving death row for 3rd time since '05

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is moving its death row for the third time in a little over a decade.

The state prison department told The Associated Press on Friday the change is being made to better deal with aging inmates on death row and reduce crowding at prisons around Ohio.

Prison officials say most of the 124 death row inmates will be transferred from Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) in southern Ohio to a Toledo prison shortly.

The state isn't releasing the exact dates for the move because of security reasons.

The state says the Toledo prison is newer and designed to handle inmates with physical and mobility limitations.

The average age on death row is just under 50.