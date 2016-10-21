Pakistani court paves way for execution of mentally ill man

ISLAMABAD — An international rights group and a defence lawyer say Pakistan's Supreme Court has paved the way for execution of a mentally ill death-row prisoner by ruling that schizophrenia does not qualify as a mental disorder.

Sara Bilal, a lawyer at Justice Project Pakistan, said Friday the court made this observation Thursday while releasing a detailed order about an earlier rejection of the final appeal from Imdad Ali.

She said Ali has been on death row since he was convicted in 2001 in a murder case.