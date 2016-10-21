Phoenix police: Woman runs over 2 men, killing 1 after fight

PHOENIX — An intoxicated 29-year-old woman has been arrested after driving over her boyfriend and another man, killing the other man, as the two men fought in a parking lot, Phoenix police said Friday

Sgt. Vince Lewis said the man who was fighting with Jenna Keller's boyfriend outside a convenience store Thursday night died and the boyfriend was seriously injured. Police said the fight was related to traffic but declined to elaborate.

Keller was jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The man who died was identified as 48-year-old Robert Krumlauf.

Keller was intoxicated but it's unclear why she drove over the men and then got out and punched Krumlauf, Lewis said.

It could not be immediately determined whether Keller has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

___