Phoenix police: Woman runs over 2 men, killing 1 after fight

This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff's Department shows Jenna Keller. Phoenix police allege Keller was the intoxicated driver who ran over her boyfriend and another man, killing the other man, as the two men fought in a Phoenix parking lot Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Police said the fight was related to traffic but wouldn't elaborate. Keller was jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Department via AP)

PHOENIX — An intoxicated 29-year-old woman has been arrested after driving over her boyfriend and another man, killing the other man, as the two men fought in a parking lot, Phoenix police said Friday

Sgt. Vince Lewis said the man who was fighting with Jenna Keller's boyfriend outside a convenience store Thursday night died and the boyfriend was seriously injured. Police said the fight was related to traffic but declined to elaborate.

Keller was jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The man who died was identified as 48-year-old Robert Krumlauf.

Keller was intoxicated but it's unclear why she drove over the men and then got out and punched Krumlauf, Lewis said.

It could not be immediately determined whether Keller has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

This story has been corrected to reflect that police now say it was the other man, not the boyfriend, who died.

