Police arrest 35 suspected members of Long Island gang

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — Police have arrested 35 suspected members of a Long Island gang days after the skeletal remains of a young man were discovered.

Authorities say the remains found this week in Brentwood were those of 18-year-old Jose Pena-Hernandez.

Suffolk County police say the teenager was a member of the MS-13 gang, which has links to El Salvador and Los Angeles.

Four teenagers from Brentwood High School have been found dead this past month in a string of brutal killings police say may be tied to gang violence.