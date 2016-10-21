Polish official claims Egypt sold warships to Russia for $1

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's defence minister says he believes Egypt has sold two French-made Mistral warships to Russia for the symbolic price of $1.

Antoni Macierewicz made the claim during a parliamentary debate on Thursday and later told reporters he had the information "from good sources" but did not reveal any other details.

On Friday he added that "if Egypt would now withdraw from this operation it would be a gain for world peace" and a good lesson for Russia.

France had originally built the two ships for Russia, but that sale was cancelled after Russia's annexation of Crimea and the ships were sold instead to Egypt.