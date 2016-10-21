Powerful earthquake in western Japan, no danger of tsunami

TOKYO — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck western Japan on Friday, but there was no risk of tsunami.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake occurred at 2:10 p.m. local time in the Tottori prefecture, about 700 kilometres west of Tokyo. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The agency said there was no danger of a tsunami from the inland temblor.

There was no immediate report of injuries or damage, officials said. The earthquake caused temporary blackouts at about 39,000 homes in the region, Japan's NHK public television reported.

Koji Nakahara, an official at the coastal town of Hokuei near the epicentre, said the town hall building was shaken but nobody was injured.

"It shook quite violently and file cabinets fell down, but luckily nobody got injured in this office," Nakahara said in a telephone interview with NHK.