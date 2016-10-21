Pretrial hearing set as Ohio police shooting trial nears

CINCINNATI — A pretrial hearing is set with jury selection to begin next week for the murder trial of a white former police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.

Hamilton County Commons Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan plans to discuss jury procedures and other pretrial matters Friday with prosecution and defence attorneys. Twenty-six-year-old fired University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose.

Jury selection begins Oct. 25, with courtroom questioning of prospective jurors set for Oct. 31.