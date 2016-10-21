Pretrial hearing set as Ohio police shooting trial nears
CINCINNATI — A pretrial hearing is set with jury selection to begin next week for the murder trial of a white former police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.
Hamilton County Commons Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan plans to discuss jury procedures and other pretrial matters Friday with prosecution and
Jury selection begins Oct. 25, with courtroom questioning of prospective jurors set for Oct. 31.
Tensing is free on $1 million bond. He was in court for an Oct. 14 hearing, but isn't expected to be there Friday.