Puerto Rico pledges $65M to improve public housing access
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico has agreed to invest $65 million to make thousands of public housing units more accessible for disabled residents across the U.S. territory.
The island's Public Housing Administration is pledging to retrofit 2,560 units by December 2021 as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The federal agency said Friday that the local agency also agreed to set aside $3.6 million yearly as part of a project that will see other units modernized.
The deal follows a 2003 review that found deficiencies in the agency's programs, services and policies that affected disabled people, as well as problems with accessing housing units and common areas.