Russia summons Belgian ambassador over attack in Syria
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Belgian ambassador to present evidence that Belgian jets were involved in a strike on a Syrian village.
Friday's move was the latest in a dispute between Moscow and Brussels over Tuesday's strike on the village of Hassajek in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, which killed six people and wounded four, according to Russia.
Russian
The dispute comes as the U.S. and its allies have voiced outrage over Russian bombing raids in support of the Syrian army offensive on Aleppo.