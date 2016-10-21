Correction: Russia-US-Space story

MOSCOW — In a story Oct. 21 about a Russian capsule successfully reaching the International Space Station, The Associated Press misstated the names of the three astronauts who were already already aboard the station. The new crew joined Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia, American Kate Rubins and Takuya Onishi of Japan, not American Jeff Williams and Russians Oleg Skripochka and Alexey Ovchinin.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Soyuz capsule docks with International Space Station

A Soyuz space capsule carrying astronauts from Russia and the United States has docked with the International Space Station after a two-day voyage

A Soyuz space capsule carrying astronauts from Russia and the United States has docked with the International Space Station after a two-day voyage.

The docking took place smoothly Friday and the crew entered the space laboratory after a lengthy procedure to open its hatches. The mission is set to last four months.

The crew consists of two astronauts from the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko, as well as NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough. They joined Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia, American Kate Rubins and Takuya Onishi of Japan.

The new arrivals are carrying the relics of Seraphim of Sarov, an 18th century saint, provided by the Russian Orthodox Church.