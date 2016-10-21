The Latest: Arson suspected as Swedish asylum centre burned

TIRANA, Albania — The Latest on Europe's response to the influx of asylum seekers and migrants (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Police in Sweden say an asylum centre near the capital has burned to the ground in the second such incident in a week.

Spokeswoman Karina Skagerlind says both blazes are being treating as possible arson by investigators.

Skagerlind says nine asylum seekers and two staff were evacuated as Friday's fire engulfed the building in Sigtuna, north of Stockholm.

She could not say whether it was linked to the blaze early Sunday in a Stockholm asylum centre that led to the evacuation of 37 people. No one was injured in either fire.

The Scandinavian country, which had a record 163,000 asylum applications last year, has seen an increase in anti-migrant attitudes with several attacks on refugee centres .

___

12:50 p.m.

Albania's Defence Ministry says it will contribute a warship to the NATO maritime force deployed to the Aegean Sea to help stop the smuggling of migrants from Turkey to Greece.

The ministry said Friday that a frigate with a crew of 21 will be part of NATO's flotilla to the Aegean Sea in reconnaissance and search-and-rescue missions, starting in November.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, has not been a major transit route for migrants through Europe so far, although small groups have tried crossing it to reach its northern neighbours .

___

10:20 p.m.

A Cyprus police spokesman says a boat with 83 people aboard including 37 children has been towed to a harbour on the east Mediterranean island's northwestern coast.

Spokesman Andreas Angelides told The Associated Press that all those aboard are believed to be Syrian migrants. He said authorities are trying to confirm initial information the boat set sail from Mersin in Turkey and intended to reach Cyprus.

He said the boat was towed Friday morning after being spotted off the coast the previous evening.

Cyprus Civil Defence spokeswoman Olivia Michaelidou told the AP a reception centre on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia is being prepared.