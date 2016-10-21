The Latest: US Senate candidate forum getting started

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on the Alaska U.S. Senate race (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

A forum featuring the four main Alaska U.S. Senate candidates is getting underway in Fairbanks.

The forum is being held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention and is being broadcast statewide.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Libertarian Joe Miller, Democrat Ray Metcalfe and independent Margaret Stock are participating in the forum.

12:30 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and rival Joe Miller are expected to share the stage for the first time since Miller entered Alaska's Senate race last month.

They are expected to be joined by Democrat Ray Metcalfe and independent Margaret Stock during a candidate forum at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Fairbanks.

The forum, scheduled to begin late Friday afternoon, is being broadcast statewide.

Murkowski and Miller have history: Miller beat Murkowski in the 2010 Republican primary only to watch Murkowski retain her seat with a successful general election write-in campaign. Miller is running this time as a Libertarian.