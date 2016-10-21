UK Conservatives hold Commons seat vacated by ex-PM Cameron

LONDON — Britain's Conservative Party has retained the seat in Parliament vacated by the former prime minister, David Cameron, but with a sharply reduced majority.

Conservative candidate Robert Courts won the rural English seat of Witney, taking 45 per cent of the votes cast — down from the 60 per cent Cameron achieved in the 2015 national election.

The centrist Liberal Democrats surged past Labour into second place. Green candidate Larry Sanders — brother of former Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders — came fourth with 3.5 per cent .

In another special election Thursday, Labour candidate Tracy Brabin was elected to the northern England seat of slain Labour lawmaker Jo Cox.