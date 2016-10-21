Vatican-Muslim dialogue to restart in April, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican and the prestigious Sunni Muslim centre of learning, Al-Azhar, are expected to formally reopen talks next year after a five-year lull.

Officials from the Vatican's office of interreligious affairs are going to Cairo this weekend for a preparatory meeting to lay the groundwork for the official restart of talks, scheduled for late April in Rome.

The Vatican announcement Friday comes after Pope Francis and the grand imam of Al-Azhar, Sheik Ahmed el-Tayyib, met at the Vatican in May and embraced. It marked a turning point after Al-Azhar froze talks with the Vatican in 2011 to protest comments by then-Pope Benedict XVI.