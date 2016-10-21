Wolf chosen as World Cup mascot
MOSCOW — Russia has chosen a cocky wolf wearing sporty goggles as the mascot for the 2018 football World Cup.
The wolf was chosen in online voting over two other mascot candidates -- a cat and a tiger wearing a space suit.
The announcement was made early Saturday at the end of an hour-long broadcast on state Channel One television. More than 1 million Russians voted in the contest, according to the broadcast.
World Cup matches are to take place in 11 cities in June and July 2018. The venues are in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg.
