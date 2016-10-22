AP Exclusive: 'High threat' Texas border busts aren't always
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers in Texas busted for drunken driving, not paying child support or low-level drug
Having once claimed that conventional crime data doesn't fully capture the dangers to public safety and homeland security, the Texas Department of Public Safety classified more than 1,800 offenders arrested near the border by highway troopers in 2015 as "high threat criminals."
But not all live up to that menacing label or were anywhere close to the border — and they weren't caught entering the country illegally, as Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is Texas' chairman for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, has suggested.
In response to the AP's findings, the Department of Public Safety said it will recommend removing child support evaders from the list and
"It's deceptive to say the least," Democratic state Rep. Terry Canales, from the border city of Edinburg, said of the data. "I would say it's shocking that a person arrested with a small amount of cocaine in
The AP used open records laws to obtain a list of 2015 Texas Highway Patrol arrests classified as "high threat" in a broad 60-county area that the DPS has defined as the border region, then reviewed online court and jail records for cases in Hidalgo and El Paso counties, which had the most such arrests.
Among the "high threat" incidents was a trailer that unlatched from an RV and rolled into oncoming traffic, killing another driver in a town more than 150 miles from the border. Other crimes lumped in with suspected killers and human traffickers were speeding teenagers and hit-and-runs that caused no serious injuries.
Republican leaders have used crime, smuggling and immigration data to justify an intensified deployment of troopers,
A threat overview published by DPS in 2013 defined high-threat criminals as "individuals whose criminal activity poses a serious public safety or homeland security threat." But about 40 "high threat"
High-threat arrests, which are tracked statewide, are among nearly three dozen "border security related" metrics collected by DPS, according to agency briefings given to lawmakers.
But DPS Director Steve McCraw told the AP that high-threat data isn't used to assess border security but rather is included in briefings for the sake of transparency. McCraw said the term "high threat" was never meant to suggest only the worst of the worst, but rather to distinguish more serious crimes.
"I don't care, we can change the name," McCraw said. "Just so long as, internally, we have a way of differentiating."
Hidalgo County, in the Rio Grande Valley, is one of the busiest corridors for drug and human trafficking in the U.S., and where Texas deployed an influx of troopers, National Guard patrols and camera surveillance. While dozens of 161 high-threat arrests for drug possession were alleged pot smugglers, about 1 in 5 were charged with having less than a gram or other low-level drug charges. Drunken drivers who didn't pull over are also counted the same as fleeing traffickers.
In El Paso County, more than half of 190 high-threat arrests last year were for drug
Some lawmakers, including members of Texas' House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety, said they didn't pay attention to high-threat arrests and that the data isn't included in high-level briefings.
But following a border visit in March, Patrick incorrectly tweeted that DPS had arrested about 14,000 high-threat criminals in the previous year. Patrick senior adviser Sherry Sylvester said the lieutenant governor had been "unintentionally unclear," but then herself falsely described the arrests as "criminal illegal aliens" who she said pose a "serious threat to public safety in Texas."
___
Follow Paul J. Weber on Twitter: www.twitter.com/pauljweber
Most Popular
-
Hillary Clinton crushes an ‘awkward’ Donald Trump at Al Smith charity dinner
-
Video: Skunklock promises puking bike thieves with noxious U-lock
-
EMO advising all Nova Scotians to prepare for heavy rain expected this weekend
-
Canadian physician debunks Donald Trump's 'glaring and obvious' abortion ignorance