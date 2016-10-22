News / World

AT&T buying HBO and CNN owner Time Warner for $85.4 billion

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 26, 2015 file photo, pedestrians walk by an entrance to the Time Warner Center in New York. On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, several reports citing unnamed sources said AT&T is in advanced talks to buy Time Warner, owner of the Warner Bros. movie studio as well as HBO and CNN. The giant phone company is said to be offering $80 billion or more, a massive deal that would shake up the media landscape. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 26, 2015 file photo, pedestrians walk by an entrance to the Time Warner Center in New York. On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, several reports citing unnamed sources said AT&T is in advanced talks to buy Time Warner, owner of the Warner Bros. movie studio as well as HBO and CNN. The giant phone company is said to be offering $80 billion or more, a massive deal that would shake up the media landscape. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — AT&T is buying Time Warner, owner of the Warner Bros. movie studio as well as HBO and CNN, for $85.4 billion in a deal that could shake up the media landscape.

The merger combines a telecom giant that owns a leading cellphone business, DirecTV and internet service with the company behind some of the world's most popular entertainment.

It's the latest tie-up between the owners of digital distribution networks — think cable and phone companies — and entertainment and news providers, one aimed at shoring up businesses upended by the internet.

The deal would make Time Warner the target of the two largest media-company acquisitions on record, according to Dealogic. The highest was AOL's disastrous $94 billion acquisition of Time Warner at the end of the dot-com boom.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular