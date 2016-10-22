Belgian shopping mall evacuated as gunmen rob jewelry store

BRUSSELS — Police say a shopping centre near Brussels has been evacuated after at least one gunman opened fire during a jewelry store robbery.

Saturday's security threat in the Cora centre in Chatelineau, 67 kilometres (42 miles) south of Brussels, raised fears of a possible extremist attack, but authorities said it appeared purely criminal in nature. Emergency services said nobody was injured but four people were treated for shock.

The mayor, Daniel Vanderlick, told the RTL network that at least one of three robbers fired a Kalashnikov assault rifle, scattering panicked shoppers. Police said nobody was arrested.