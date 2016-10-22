Belgian shopping mall evacuated as gunmen rob jewelry store
BRUSSELS — Police say a shopping
Saturday's security threat in the Cora
The mayor, Daniel Vanderlick, told the RTL network that at least one of three robbers fired a Kalashnikov assault rifle, scattering panicked shoppers. Police said nobody was arrested.
Belgium has been on alert since the extremist massacres in Paris in November that killed 130 people and the suicide bomb attacks in Brussels in March that killed 32.