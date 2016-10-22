Comic's comic Kevin Meaney has died at age 60

FORESTBURGH, N.Y. — Comic Kevin Meaney, who worked the standup circuit, was a late-night TV staple and starred in the short-lived 1990s series "Uncle Buck," has died. He was 60.

Agent Tom Ingegno said Saturday his client was found dead Friday at his home in Forestburgh, New York.

The father and native New Yorker had a small role in the 1988 comedy "Big," and helmed the CBS version of "Uncle Buck," which ran from 1990 to 1991.

It was his first HBO special, in 1986, that launched his comedy career. In 1987, he took his first turn on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson." He also appeared as a guest on "Saturday Night Live."

Condolences poured in via social media from Meaney's fellow comedians.