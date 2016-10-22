Hundreds march to protest bullfighting's return to Barcelona

MADRID — Hundreds of people have marched in Barcelona to protest the return of bullfighting to the city.

Spain's constitutional Court overruled Catalonia's regional ban on bullfighting Thursday, saying the prohibition violated a national law protecting the controversial spectacle.

Spain's Pacma animal rights political party called for Saturday's protest as part of its "Mission Abolition."

Pacma has said it will continue to fight to end bull-related spectacles at a national level.

Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia, the powerful northeastern region that outlawed bullfighting in 2010. The ban reflected a growing movement against bullfighting, but also was seen as a step in the Catalan government's push to break away from Spain.