Mauritanian released from Guantanamo won't pursue complaints

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania — A Mauritanian who returned home Monday after being held at the U.S. detention centre at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nearly 14 years says he will not file complaints against the United States or Mauritania.

Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a former al-Qaida extremist, said Saturday that "my slogan is to not pursue complaints against anyone who made me suffer injustice."

He did not respond to reporters' questions. His American lawyers were present as he spoke.

Ould Slahi attracted attention in 2015 with the publication of "Guantanamo Diary," the first and only memoir by a still-imprisoned Guantanamo detainee that became an international bestseller .

He had been held without charges since 2002.