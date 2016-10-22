Officials: 100 mostly barefoot inmates escape Haiti lockup

ARCAHAIE, Haiti — Officials say more than 100 mostly barefoot inmates have overpowered guards and escaped from a Haitian prison.

Judge Henry Claude Louis-Jean says Saturday's jailbreak occurred in Arcahaie, a coastal town about 30 miles north of Haiti's capital.

One guard was reported killed and others were injured. Authorities say the escapees stole an unknown number of weapons and exchanged gunfire with police during the breakout.

The inmates attacked after they were released from a crammed holding pen to bathe.

Haitian prisons are notoriously overcrowded and many inmates spend years in pre-trial detention.