Police find new 'suspicious item' in probe of subway alert

LONDON — Counterterrorism police investigating a suspicious package discovered on a London subway train say they have found another suspicious item in a property 200 miles (320 kilometres ) away.

London's Metropolitan Police says officers were searching an address Saturday in the southwest England town of Newton Abbot connected to a 19-year-old man arrested Friday over the subway incident.

It says the house has been evacuated and officers from the local force and the anti-terrorism squad are "dealing with the item."

Part of London Underground was shut for several hours Thursday after a passenger discovered what police called a "suspicious item" on a train.

It was destroyed in a controlled explosion and is undergoing a forensic examination.