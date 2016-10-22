Police: Powder mailed to Clinton campaign not harmful

NEW YORK — Police in New York say preliminary tests on a white powdery substance found in an envelope sent to Hillary Clinton's campaign show that it was not harmful.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department says the envelope was found at Clinton's Manhattan office, where mail is received, around 5:30 p.m. Friday. It was then taken to the 11th floor of her Brooklyn headquarters.

The discovery of the suspicious substance caused that floor to be evacuated.