Thais sing special royal anthem version to honour late king

BANGKOK — A massive crowd gathered in central Bangkok on Saturday to sing a special version of Thailand's royal anthem in honour of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died this month.

A large field in front of the ornate Grand Palace complex was packed with black-clad mourners, as were all the approach roads. Police eventually closed the roads to traffic.

The king's body is lying in one of the palaces in the complex while royal funeral ceremonies are going on. No date has been set for cremation, which will likely take place after a year.

Led by the Siam Philharmonic Orchestra and a 100-strong choir, the crowd sang an emotional version of "San Sern Pra Baramee," or "Salute to the Monarch."

The singing was recorded and will be played on television and at cinemas. The playing of the anthem is a fixture before every movie showing in Thailand.

Another version was to be recorded after dark Saturday with the crowd holding candles.