1 dead after 2 explosions hit Japanese city; cause unclear

TOKYO — One person is dead and three others injured after two apparent explosions back-to-back in the Japanese city of Utsunomiya (oot-soo-noh-mee-ya).

Japanese media say the reported blasts occurred before noon Sunday at a public park and a nearby pay-parking lot. It wasn't clear if they were related, and police are investigating.

Kyodo News service says a burned body was found in the park after police received a call saying a person was engulfed in flames following sounds of an explosion. Three others were injured.

A few minutes earlier, a car caught on fire in the parking lot. Flames and smoke shot into the air and repeated bangs could be heard on video posted on the Asahi newspaper website . No one was hurt.