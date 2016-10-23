Asia shares gain as Japan trade data better than forecast
TOKYO — Asian markets mostly rose Monday as Japan reported its trade balance swung to a surplus in September and strong Japanese manufacturing data from a purchasing manager's survey also suggested signs of improved activity in the world's third biggest economy. Attention is likely to focus this week on U.S. growth data.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 index was nearly flat at 17,179.29 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3
ANALYST VIEWPOINT: "The highlight of the week will no doubt come from US 3Q GDP," Chris Weston of IG said in a commentary. "Keep in mind that growth has averaged around 1
JAPAN TRADE: Japan reports its trade balance swung to a surplus in September, though exports fell 6.9
JAPAN MANUFACTURING: A preliminary survey of factory managers showed a fifth straight month of improvement in manufacturing sentiment, despite persisting strength in the yen. The gauge for output rose for the first time since January.
LAST WEEK'S FINISH: U.S. stock indexes wavered between gains and losses and closed mostly lower on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average edged 0.1
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 36 cents to $50.49 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 22 cents to close at $50.85 a barrel in New York on Friday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 27 cents to $51.51 a barrel. It gained 40 cents Friday to close at $51.78 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 103.95 yen from 103.80 on Friday. The euro fell to $1.0863 from $1.0886.