Black judges in voting dispute recall civil rights fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several black judges in Ohio's longest-running voting lawsuit have written emotionally charged dissents recalling the historic fight for voting rights.

Among them is 94-year-old Judge Damon Keith, of the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Keith's dissent last month included 11 pages of photographs of those slain during the civil rights era.

Such dissents have gotten little attention as lawyers, journalists and election officials focus on the legal technicalities of each new court decision in the decade-long case.

The case in the key battleground state centres on rules that disqualify thousands of absentee and provisional ballots with certain minor mistakes or omissions.