Border mass aims to bring attention to immigrants

NOGALES, Ariz. — The representative of Pope Francis in the U.S. will lead a cross-border mass on Sunday in an effort to bring awareness to the plight of immigrants and refugees.

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, will be the principal celebrant of the mass that will be held in both Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Mexico. There will be an altar on each side of the border.

The mass is the third one along the Arizona-Mexico border this year and is organized by Dioceses Without Borders, a group composed of church leaders from around Arizona and the Mexican border state of Sonora.

Diocese of Tucson Bishop Gerald Kicanas says the mass will focus on immigration, a major issue for the church. Pope Francis has been outspoken in favour of immigration reform and humane treatment of migrants. Prayers will also be held for Border Patrol agents and others who work around the border.

"We're delighted he will join," Kicanas said. "His decision to join us is a reminder that this is an issue very important to our Holy Father."

Past border masses have included the delivery of communion through the fence that divides the U.S. and Mexico, but that won't be the case this time because the Border Patrol won't allow it, church leaders say. The masses in the past have drawn thousands.

Kicanas says the mass was also organized to highlight the close relationship between the Diocese of Tucson and the recently founded Nogales, Sonora, diocese.

But the primary focus is to bring attention to immigrants and refugees, Kicanas said.

"The economic migrant is not a criminal. The economic migrant is someone seeking a decent way of life for themselves, for their family," Kicanas said.