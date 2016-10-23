Chinese-Mexican businessman remains in prison awaiting trial

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's federal judicial council says in a statement that a Chinese-Mexican businessman extradited here from the United States last week will face a dozen charges including for drug trafficking and weapons possession.

Zhenli Ye Gon had fought extradition for nine years before being returned to Mexico on Tuesday. He had been jailed in the U.S. since July 2007, after authorities seized more than $205 million from his Mexico City mansion.

The businessman claimed chemicals he imported were for use in manufacturing legitimate prescription drugs, but a statement from the council Saturday said he would remain imprisoned while awaiting trial on 12 charges. They include importing and producing drugs, as well as weapons possession and organized crime.