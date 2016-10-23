French police use tear gas to disperse Calais camp residents

CALAIS, France — French police have fired tear gas to disperse people throwing stones toward them amid rising tensions ahead of the planned dismantling of a slum-like refugee camp near the English Channel.

A small group of asylum seekers on Saturday night kicked and threw rocks at police stationed inside the camp and behind a highway fence that runs along a part of the camp that was razed earlier this year.

An officer grazed by a thrown object briefly retreated from an area by the entrance of the current camp.

French authorities say a heavy police presence is planned for the week-long dismantling scheduled to start Monday.